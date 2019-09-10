Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Comparing side by side

Both Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.23 N/A -2.14 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 71 16.62 N/A 1.33 52.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation’s potential upside is 1.89% and its average price target is $76.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Realty Income Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.