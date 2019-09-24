Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Reaches $45.75 52-Week High; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lifted By $1.42 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

The stock of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.04 target or 5.00% above today’s $45.75 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $214.70M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $48.04 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.74M more. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 7,764 shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has risen 0.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 25,908 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 738,232 shares with $41.25 million value, up from 712,324 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.90M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 16,786 shares to 96,112 valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) stake by 24,862 shares and now owns 101,091 shares. Park Hotels Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 30.43% above currents $55.53 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares with value of $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parkside Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 453 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research holds 184,193 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 103,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 109,706 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc holds 30,283 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Condor Cap holds 25,269 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Third Point Limited Liability Corporation has 2.62% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.00 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,124 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc owns 5,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Transamerica holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 2,533 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.43, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.42 million shares or 110.73% more from 1.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 10,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 55,028 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company owns 114,135 shares. 7,165 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1,256 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 6,544 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 11,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 13,240 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 195,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Barclays Plc holds 4,774 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability reported 40,429 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 729 shares.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) For Its Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PWOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.