Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 0.00 4.53M 3.45 13.13 United Community Banks Inc. 27 12.33 77.56M 2.20 13.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Community Banks Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 10,626,319.49% 10.3% 0.9% United Community Banks Inc. 286,834,319.53% 11.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively United Community Banks Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 5.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, United Community Banks Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.