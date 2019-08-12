Penney J C (JCP) Market Value Declined While Masters Capital Management Trimmed by $3.00 Million Its Stake; Litespeed Management Trimmed Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Position as Market Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 814,225 shares traded or 104.20% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 7.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6001. About 8.36M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of WFCM 2010-C1; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – SHOULD WHEELER NOT CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE UNDER ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION, JCP MAY PURSUE LITIGATION; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Will Comprise Four Leaders, Including CFO Jeff Davis and Chief Customer Officer Joe McFarland; 26/03/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- NOMINATION OF LALIT AGGARWAL, ANU DHIR, ALI HEDAYAT AND JAMES C. PAPPAS AT UPCOMING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF CRIUS; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison Has Notified the Company of His Decision to Resign; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 22/03/2018 – J. C. Penney Announces Successful Early Tender Offer Results and Increases Tender Caps; 21/05/2018 – JCP Investment Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Wheeler REIT; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Investment Limited Buys 1.2% Position in J.C. Penney; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO leaving means the company is doomed

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 79,550 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 42.53 million shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 275,917 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 73,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 214,627 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 281,000 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 3,240 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability reported 161,020 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). 97,254 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $54.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 13,836 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Arizona State Retirement System reported 86,943 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 74,270 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Company holds 0.03% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 2,732 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 35,012 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 144 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 13,494 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers has 0.04% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 361,119 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 60,039 shares or 1.17% of the stock.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345,789 activity.