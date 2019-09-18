Penney J C (JCP) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $8.67 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 5.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.0564 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8866. About 17.99M shares traded or 65.25% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CDS Widens 102 Bps; 30/04/2018 – The home category is growing for Penney as apparel shrinks; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 22C; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMMENCED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES; 21/05/2018 – JCP Investment Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Wheeler REIT; 18/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Aims to Trim Growing Inventory at Comparable Stores; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – A SEARCH COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JCPENNEY; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 50,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 692,582 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.20 million, down from 742,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $32.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.