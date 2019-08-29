Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Position by $2.22 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Cut Holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by $722,514

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 12,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 25,137 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 37,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 108,715 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE; 12/03/2018 DoD-US Army: First class of AIT drill sergeants graduate ‘conversion’ course; 23/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Presented Data from Its lnhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients lnfected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex (MABSC) at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 369,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 223,555 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.34 million shares to 6.77M shares, valued at $268.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NBL).

