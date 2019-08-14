PennantPark Investment (PNNT)’s Insider Arthur Penn Purchased 17,000 Shares; Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 227.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 22,323 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 32,124 shares with $583,000 value, up from 9,801 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $2.70 billion valuation. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN

Shareholder Arthur Penn of Pennantpark Investment Corp, obtained 17,000 of the stock exchange listed company shares having a market value near $108,778 USD with an average of $6.4 per share price. In the last month, he also acquired 30,000 shares with a total value $190,332 USD. Arthur Penn presently owns 952,833 shares or 1.42% of Pennantpark Investment Corp’s market capitalization.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $429.76 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 406,107 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $393,474 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $94,491 was bought by PENN ARTHUR H.

