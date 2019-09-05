PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Reaches $6.21 52 Week Low; Shorts at JSR CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (JSCPF) Lowered By 8.34%

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.02 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.21 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $416.35 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $6.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.49M less. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 28,030 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PennantPark Investment Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware reported 305,603 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 15,900 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 21,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 20,466 shares. Barnett And Inc invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 579,270 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Muzinich And Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 160,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 29,600 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Putnam Lc has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 337,417 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 1,285 shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $416.35 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity. The insider PENN ARTHUR H bought 16,000 shares worth $104,395.

