PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.12
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.12% and an $8 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 8.69%. Insiders held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
