PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.12 N/A 0.60 10.88 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.12% and an $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 8.69%. Insiders held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.