PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.