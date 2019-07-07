PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.93 N/A 0.60 10.88 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.08 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 17.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 36.07% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.