PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Since PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.59 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PennantPark Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 27.80% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 31.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. looks more robust than PennantPark Investment Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 69.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.