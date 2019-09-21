PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.75
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 27.19%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
