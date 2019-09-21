PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 27.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.