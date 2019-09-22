PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 27.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.