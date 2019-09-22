PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.77
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 27.19% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
