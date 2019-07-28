PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.13 N/A 0.60 10.88 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.82 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 19.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.