PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.13
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.82
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered PennantPark Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 19.76%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
