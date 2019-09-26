PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.78
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 26.98% and an $8 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 10.8% respectively. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has 4.24% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.
