PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.78 N/A 0.45 14.66 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 26.98% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 10.8% respectively. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has 4.24% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.