PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.12 N/A 0.60 10.88 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.12% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with average target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.