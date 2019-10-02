PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Contrasting side by side

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.93% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with average price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.