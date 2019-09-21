PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.54 N/A 1.81 8.04

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Investment Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 20.06% respectively. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.