PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparison side by side

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 28.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.25%. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.