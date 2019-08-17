PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|N/A
|7
|14.66
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
With consensus price target of $8, PennantPark Investment Corporation has a potential upside of 25.20%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.26%. Based on the results given earlier, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennantPark Investment Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
PennantPark Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation’s competitors beat PennantPark Investment Corporation.
