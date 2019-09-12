PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation has 46.22% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation N/A 7 14.66 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

With consensus target price of $8, PennantPark Investment Corporation has a potential upside of 26.58%. The rivals have a potential upside of 186.70%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennantPark Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

PennantPark Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.