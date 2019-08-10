PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.80 N/A 0.45 14.66 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 26.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 20.20% and its average price target is $17.67. Based on the results given earlier, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Fidus Investment Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.