PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 27.19% at a $8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 49.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats CM Finance Inc.