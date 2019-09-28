PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 27.19% at a $8 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
PennantPark Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 49.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats CM Finance Inc.
