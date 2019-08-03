PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.04 N/A 0.45 14.66 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.78 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 22.32% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 85.1% respectively. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.