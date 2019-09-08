PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.45 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 28.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 7.11%. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.