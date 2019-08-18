PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.83 N/A 0.45 14.66 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.50 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PennantPark Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PennantPark Investment Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 25.20% and an $8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential 4.17% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.