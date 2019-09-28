PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparing side by side

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 27.19% at a $8 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 62.14% respectively. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
