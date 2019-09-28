PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparing side by side

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 27.19% at a $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 62.14% respectively. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.