PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

Since PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PennantPark Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PennantPark Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 31.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 26.95% respectively. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.