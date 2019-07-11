PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.50 N/A 0.21 31.75

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 72%. About 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was more bullish than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.