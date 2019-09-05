PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.88 N/A 0.40 29.30 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.38 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 14.34% upside potential and an average price target of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.98%. Competitively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.