PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.17 N/A 0.40 29.30 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.88 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 19.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Voya Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.