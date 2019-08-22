PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.97 N/A 0.40 29.30 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.60 N/A 1.63 14.61

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 12.07%. Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 23.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Carlyle Group L.P. seems more appealing than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.