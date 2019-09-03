PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

This is a contrast between PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.88 N/A 0.40 29.30 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 14.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 35.63% respectively. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.