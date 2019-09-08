PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.90 N/A 0.40 29.30 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.37 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.97% and an $13 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 3.86%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.98%. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.