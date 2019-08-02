PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.17 N/A 0.40 29.30 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.63 N/A 0.63 23.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 8.92% respectively. About 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.