PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.25 N/A 0.94 12.86 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.83 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 10.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.