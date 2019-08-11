PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has 0.86 Sentiment

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s current price of $11.64 translates into 0.82% yield. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 269,858 shares traded or 64.01% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 61 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 71 sold and reduced stock positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. $98,817 worth of stock was bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17. PENN ARTHUR H had bought 7,000 shares worth $84,666.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc invested in 3,747 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Lpl Lc reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 756,354 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 6,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Illinois-based West Family Invests has invested 0.8% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) reported 1,322 shares. Advisory invested in 0.03% or 112,740 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 103,550 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 25,939 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $451.31 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 29.1 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.