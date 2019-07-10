PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) to pay $0.10 on Aug 1, 2019; Ameren (AEE) Sentiment Is 1.11

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 200 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 180 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ameren Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 173.25 million shares, down from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ameren Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 151 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,322 activity. 9,500 shares valued at $114,839 were bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $450.14 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 29.02 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability reported 140,761 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,436 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 1,322 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 18,465 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 79,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 6,655 shares. Punch Associates Invest Mgmt invested in 559,365 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 1,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.2% or 48,201 shares. Consulate has 0.06% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 10,439 shares. Css Lc Il invested 0.07% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Roosevelt Inv Group holds 0.15% or 92,995 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 112,740 shares. Regions Fincl reported 600 shares stake. Polar Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 756,354 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 16,420 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.40 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 1.39% invested in the company for 167,190 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,584 shares.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

