PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.88 N/A 0.40 29.30 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.75 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.14% and an $13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 26.94%. Insiders held 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.