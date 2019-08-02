PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparison side by side

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.17 N/A 0.40 29.30 State Street Corporation 64 1.77 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than State Street Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and State Street Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s average target price is $66.14, while its potential upside is 19.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.98%. Competitively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.