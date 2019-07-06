PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Contrasting side by side

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.14 N/A 0.94 12.86 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.56 N/A 0.74 16.78

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 24.08% respectively. About 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.