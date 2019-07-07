PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparing side by side

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.19 N/A 0.94 12.86 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 6.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.