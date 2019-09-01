PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.52 N/A 3.83 5.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of GAMCO Investors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.04% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. with average price target of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 78.3%. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.