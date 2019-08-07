PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.15 N/A 0.40 29.30 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.78 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $42.63, while its potential upside is 3.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.