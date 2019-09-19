PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.99 N/A 0.40 29.30 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.66 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.88% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. with average target price of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.