PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Contrasting side by side

Both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.91 N/A 0.40 29.30 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.25 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.44% and an $13 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 12.33% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. looks more robust than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 0%. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.