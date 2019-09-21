PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.03 N/A 0.40 29.30 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 317.52 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.92% and an $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.