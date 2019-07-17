Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi (PFLT) Holder Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Position; North Star Asset Management Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Boosted by $1.16 Million as Stock Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,006 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $169.26. About 110,781 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi (PFLT) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 31,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,075 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 363,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 6,741 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 26,981 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock owns 3,715 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 778,507 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Corporation In reported 1,023 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.21% or 9,555 shares. 48,839 are held by British Columbia Invest Corp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,217 shares. Northstar Grp has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 151,259 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.64% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,063 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 115 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares to 18,832 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,497 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. $84,666 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H.

