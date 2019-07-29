Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Valuation Declined While West Family Investments Decreased by $1.53 Million Its Position; Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 1.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 16,104 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,955 shares to 178,879 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 124,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21B for 32.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Co Limited Liability Company has 155,057 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 6.81% or 72,762 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.05% or 43,180 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altarock Ltd Liability Corp reported 282,516 shares stake. 48,680 were accumulated by Twin Capital Inc. Captrust Advisors accumulated 91,466 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 13.07M shares. Hengistbury Invest Prtn Llp reported 36.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 13,298 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 1.00 million were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.51% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sensato Invsts reported 59,236 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 126,100 shares or 1.32% of the stock.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il reported 0.07% stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,053 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Corbyn Management Incorporated Md has invested 1.11% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 126,328 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 79,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 330,153 shares. Optimum Inv owns 0.2% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 48,201 shares. 54,334 are held by Yakira Mgmt Inc. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 0% or 28,609 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 233,440 shares. 92,995 are owned by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. West Family Invs stated it has 250,949 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,629 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Friday, May 17.